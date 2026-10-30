North slams South, U.S. Freedom Flag air drills, vows to deter with force

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Korean, Thai Marines seek deeper ties through Cobra Gold drills and exchanges
The two countries’ Marine Corps commanders discussed expanding joint amphibious training, special operations cooperation and military exchanges during talks in Thailand.
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North Korea showcases drone strikes, rocket fire targeting mock South Korean guard posts
Pyongyang released footage of drone and rocket drills targeting mock South Korean positions while unveiling new unmanned weapons systems as border tensions simmer.
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Veterans Ministry names late Canadian army officer as hero of the month for Korean War contribution
Lt. Col. James Stone, who served as the commander of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, played a critical role in leading the battle in Gapyeong to victory in April 1951.
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Korea weighing naval unit role to protect Hormuz shipping, says national security chief
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Seoul is considering stronger naval operations to protect South Korean vessels and oil routes while avoiding involvement in war.