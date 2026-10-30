North slams South, U.S. Freedom Flag air drills, vows to deter with force

South Korean and U.S. fighter jets fly in formation during a command flight held as part of the Freedom Flag exercise, on Oct. 27. REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE

North Korea on Friday denounced the ongoing combined air drills between South Korea and the United States, vowing to “thoroughly” deter the allies' exercise with force, Pyongyang's state media reported.

A spokesperson at North Korea's defense ministry issued the statement as Seoul and Washington launched the biannual Freedom Flag exercise on Monday for a two-week run.

“The U.S. and the ROK military warmongers launched the provocative large-scale joint air drill Freedom Flag against our state on Oct. 26 by mobilizing huge air forces,” read the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

ROK is the initialism of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

North Korea said the drills involved the Army, Navy and Marines from allied forces and mobilized air refueling tanker and attack drones, citing them as evidence for their “military purpose” contrary to the defensive character as proclaimed by the allies.

“Our armed forces will thoroughly deter threats with force and only act in such manner that the enemy states can understand,” it said.

North Korea has long denounced Seoul and Washington's joint exercise as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North though the allies say such drills are defensive in nature.

Freedom Flag is a biannual exercise designed to enhance the combined interoperability of the allied forces, strengthening response capabilities and contributing to regional stability.





Yonhap