North sends condolences over death of former Lao parliament president

Read more
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile just six days after previous launch
North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast ahead of a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States.
-
South Korean support for nuclear armament nears 70% amid North Korean threat
A new survey shows nearly seven in 10 South Koreans back developing nuclear weapons as North Korea’s military threats persist and concerns over China and Russia rise.
-
South Korea to upgrade K2 tanks against growing North Korean drone threat
A $2.4 billion overhaul will add active protection systems, jammers and remote weapon stations to the Army’s K2 tanks while a separate long-range naval missile program moves ahead.
-
Ruling in Seoul suit against Pyongyang over liaison office destruction pushed to next month
The Unification Ministry requested a delay so it can review post-ruling measures for this legal first, which is largely symbolic.