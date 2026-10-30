North reports weapons demonstration featuring cruise missiles, rocket launchers, drones

Read more
-
U.S. Pacom says North Korea's latest missile launches are not 'immediate threat'
The U.S. Pacific Command (Pacom) issued the statement after the North fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.
-
Defense chief condemns North Korea missile launches at Asean forum
Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul called North Korea’s launch of around a dozen short-range ballistic missiles a threat to regional security at the Asean defense forum.
-
Blue House condemns North’s missile barrage
Korea's Blue House urged North Korea to stop provocations after Pyongyang launched a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, violating United Nations resolutions.
-
Kim Jong-un's China visit may have had hidden agenda involving U.S. talks, intelligence service says
The National Intelligence Service said the composition of the delegations from Pyongyang and Beijing appeared to focus on diplomacy.