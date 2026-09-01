North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians 

Russian and Chinese students participating in the Songdowon International Children's Camp 2026 in North Korea visit a zoo in Pyongyang, according to North Korea's state media, the Korean Central News Agency, on July 29. YONHAP

Pyongyang downgraded diplomatic ties after London put the Songdowon camp on a list of groups accused of assisting Moscow’s efforts to indoctrinate children.

North Korea is downgrading diplomatic relations with Britain and has recalled its ambassador, retaliating against sanctions by London on a North Korean youth camp linked to Russia's forced relocation of Ukrainian children.

The North's foreign ministry said on its website Friday that Britain had carried out a "political provocation" by including the Songdowon International Children's Camp on its Russia sanctions list, and that Pyongyang was demoting diplomatic relations with London to the level of chargé d'affaires in response.

The North Korean ambassador to Britain, Mun Myong-sin, who was recalled to Pyongyang, will be reassigned to other duties, the ministry added.

In May, Britain placed the camp on its sanctions list as part of a package targeting Russia-linked groups and individuals accused of involvement in the forced relocation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. London said the camp was an accomplice.

North Korea reacted sharply when the sanctions were first announced. A foreign ministry spokesperson at the time, in a Q. and A.-style statement with reporters, condemned the move as "unreasonably linking our children's camping facility with the groundless issue of 'forcible migration' of Ukrainian children."

The Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Wonsan, opened in August 1960 as a youth facility. North Korea has run various exchange programs there for students from countries friendly to Pyongyang across Africa, Europe and Latin America.

A Ukrainian online newspaper reported in December last year that at least two Ukrainian children were believed to have been abducted by Russian troops in Ukraine and forcibly transferred to the camp.

Russian and Chinese students also reportedly took part in exchanges at a summer camp held there in July.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



