North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians 

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Freedom Edge trilateral drills proceed despite North Korea warning
South Korea says the Freedom Edge exercise with the United States and Japan will proceed from Monday to Sept. 11 despite Pyongyang's criticism.
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U.S.-North Korea dialogue signs detected, summit possible anytime: NIS
South Korea's intelligence agency says a U.S.-North Korea summit could occur at any time, though no specific contact has been confirmed.
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South Korea 2027 budget puts money behind Opcon transfer, possible North Korea thaw
Seoul's upcoming budget sharply raises defense, cybersecurity and inter-Korean cooperation spending as it prepares for wartime control transfer and possible talks with Pyongyang.
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Korea-U.S. drills shrink while trilateral exercise stays on course (KOR)
Washington's decision to retain the Korea-U.S.-Japan exercise while scaling back bilateral drills highlights competing security priorities with Seoul.