North marks party anniversary on modest scale

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a celebration performance for the 81st founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium on Oct. 10, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day.YONHAP
North Korea has held a celebration performance for the 81st founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, state media reported Sunday.
Patriotic songs, acrobatics and dance filled Pyongyang Indoor Stadium the previous day in a show that stressed loyalty to the party and Kim, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim, whom the article described as “representing the dignity and mightiness” of the country, waved to the audience “as a token of his congratulations to all the participants on the party founding day” and expressed satisfaction with the performance, KCNA said.