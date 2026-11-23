North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks between rows of centrifuges at a newly operational nuclear material production facility on June 3, in this photo provided by the Korea Central News Agency on June 4. YONHAP

Satellite images show North Korea has expanded a Yongbyon enrichment building, potentially making room for centrifuges that could increase weapons-grade uranium production.

North Korea has reportedly expanded its uranium-enrichment facility in Yongbyon, with an analyst suggesting the new space could be used to house additional centrifuges, potentially boosting its production of highly enriched uranium used in nuclear weapons.

If additional centrifuges are installed, the facility could produce more than 35 kilograms (77 pounds) of highly enriched uranium annually.

Satellite images taken on Nov. 6 show a new extension attached to the main uranium-enrichment building at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said construction of the annex began in mid-September and was "externally complete" by late October during a meeting of the agency's Board of Governors in Vienna on Wednesday.

The exact purpose of the extension remains unclear.

Sam Lair, a fellow at the U.S.-based Foreign Policy Research Institute who first identified the construction at Yongbyon, said the new building could provide additional administrative space, accommodate new control equipment or support upgrades to existing centrifuges.

Lair also raised the possibility that the extension could house additional centrifuges.

Lair noted that the new extension at Yongbyon resembles an annex built at the Kangson uranium-enrichment facility in 2024 to accommodate additional centrifuges, in a joint analysis published on the arms control blog Arms Control Wonk.

Based on the density of approximately 2,000 centrifuges installed at the Kangson facility, Lair estimated that the new space at Yongbyon could produce an additional 37 kilograms of highly enriched uranium annually.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from left, visits a nuclear weapons research institute and a weapons-grade nuclear material production facility in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 13, 2024. YONHAP

However, he did not rule out the possibility that the extension could serve other purposes, including housing equipment or providing storage space, given its location.

Vertic, a British nonprofit specializing in arms control and verification, previously estimated that North Korea had the capacity to produce up to 375 kilograms of highly enriched uranium annually.

In June, the organization estimated that a separate large-scale enrichment facility newly built at Yongbyon could increase North Korea's annual production capacity by 160 kilograms, representing an increase of approximately 75 percent over its previous capacity.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the new enrichment facility in June and ordered an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.

Grossi expressed concern over the new enrichment facility, the recently identified expansion of the existing facility and ongoing uranium-enrichment activities at Yongbyon and another site outside Pyongyang, describing them as "a cause for serious concern" to the Wall Street Journal.

He also said Yongbyon's five-megawatt reactor, which produces plutonium, likely remains operational.

The developments indicate that North Korea continues to produce both highly enriched uranium and plutonium, two materials used in manufacturing nuclear weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]