North Korea's premier arrives in China for 65th anniversary of friendship treaty

North Korean and Chinese flags hang along a Beijing roadway on July 10 as North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song visits China to mark the anniversary of the two countries' friendship treaty. YONHAP

Premier Pak Thae-song arrived in Beijing on Friday for events marking 65 years since North Korea and China signed their friendship treaty.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song arrived in Beijing on Friday to attend an event marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two nations, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.

A North Korean party and government delegation, led by Pak, was set to visit China until Sunday to attend the event commemorating the treaty anniversary at the invitation of China's Communist Party, according to the report.

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed July 11, 1961, by late North Korea founder and former leader Kim Il-sung and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.

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