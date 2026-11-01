North Korea's loudspeakers remain silent despite Kim Yo-jong's October warning

The threat of “psychological warfare” has gone unfulfilled, with a second statement saying that the speakers “will be on standby.”

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강화도 건너편에 보이는 북한 대남확성기 (인천=연합뉴스) 임순석 기자 = 김여정 북한 노동당 총무부장이 22일 군사분계선(MDL) 월선에 대응한 한국군의 경고사격에 거듭 반발하며 전(全) 국경선에 '새로운 대응 수단'이 임무 대기 태세에 들어갔으며, 대남 확성기도 수일 내 대기상태에 들어갈 것이고 밝혔다. 이날 인천 강화군 송해면에서 바라본 북한 접경지역 설치된 대남 확성기. 2026.10.22 soonseok02@yna.co.kr/2026-10-22 15:01:19/
North Korean loudspeakers directed at South Korea are seen across the border from Songhae-myeon on Ganghwa Island, Incheon, on Oct. 22.

October has passed without any signs of North Korea resuming loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South, despite a warning from Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, that the broadcasts would resume by the end of the month.

"Our military has not confirmed any operation of North Korea's loudspeakers directed at the South," a South Korean military official said Sunday.

In an English statement issued on Oct. 21, Kim said, "within October, the loudspeakers for psychological warfare against the ROK will be in operation along the whole border,” referring to South Korea by the initialism of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

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The announcement came two days after Kim said Pyongyang was considering resuming its loudspeaker broadcasts in response to the South Korean military's warning broadcasts and warning shots against North Korean soldiers crossing the military demarcation line (MDL).

Kim's Oct. 21 statement specified a deadline for the full-scale operation of the loudspeakers.

The following day, however, Kim said that “loudspeakers against the ROK will be on standby in a matter of days.” The revised wording was interpreted as a softer stance, suggesting that the loudspeakers would be kept ready for activation at any time rather than immediately put into operation.

On Thursday, residents near the border in Paju, Gyeonggi, reported hearing North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts. However, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) dismissed the reports as false, saying they were inaccurate.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader kim Jong-un, speaks in an event held in North Korea in a footage carried by Korean Central TV.
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, speaks in an event held in North Korea in a footage carried by Korean Central TV.

The military also said it had received no reports from front line units of North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts being heard.

Some analysts suggest that Pyongyang's decision not to resume the broadcasts may reflect a desire to avoid escalating inter-Korean tensions over its ongoing border fortification work.

The country has been fortifying the border since April 2024, laying land mines following the North Korean leader's characterization of inter-Korean ties as relations between "two states hostile to each other."

Under this interpretation, Pyongyang is prioritizing stabilizing the situation and preventing delays to construction rather than heightening tensions by restarting the broadcasts.

In an earlier statement warning of the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts, Kim also claimed that the risk of military clashes between the two Koreas would decline significantly once North Korea completed its border fortification work.


BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

border fortification north korea korea kim jong-un loudspeaker kim yo-jong

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