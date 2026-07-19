North Korea's foreign minister heads to Moscow, state media confirms

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North Korean official to visit Moscow, says Russian foreign ministry
Choe Son-hui is set to visit Moscow at Sergey Lavrov’s invitation as North Korea and Russia deepen military and diplomatic ties.
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North Korean leader holds photo sessions with women's union members, construction unit soldiers
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met women’s union members and construction unit soldiers in a display aimed at reinforcing internal unity and support.
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North Korea may stage major "Victory Day" drone show
Satellite images indicate preparations at Panghyon Air Base for a possible drone demonstration around the July 27 armistice anniversary.
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Pyongyang expands military rocket facilities near DMZ
Satellite imagery shows North Korea constructing dozens of facilities near the demilitarized zone that analysts say could support rocket launchers aimed at the South Korean capital.