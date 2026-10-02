North Korea's foreign minister calls for stronger ties with China in letter to Wang Yi

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DMZ mine blast was a North Korean provocation, not an 'accident' (KOR)
Lee Jae Myung's description of the blast as an accident conflicts with military findings that North Korea violated the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.
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DMZ mine blast was a North Korean provocation, not an 'accident'
Lee Jae Myung's description of the blast as an accident conflicts with military findings that North Korea violated the 1950-53 Korean War Armistice Agreement.
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Kim Jong-un urges North's top university to build 'powerful and prosperous' country
The North Korean leader urged Kim Il Sung University to drive educational, scientific and talent development in a visit marking the 80th anniversary of the school's founding.
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Lee urges renewed inter-Korean trust after DMZ blast, pledges stronger self-reliant defense
President Lee Jae Myung expressed sympathy for injured soldiers, called for gradual dialogue with North Korea and outlined military modernization plans.