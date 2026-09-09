North Korean troops crossed military line more than 20 times in last month, says South

The Civilian Control Line area near the border in Paju, Gyeonggi, is seen on June 17. YONHAP

South Korea has fired warning shots during repeated eastern-front incursions and asked the UN Command to investigate possible armistice violations.

North Korean troops crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) more than 20 times over the past month, with the incursions occurring almost daily and the South Korean military stepping up its response.

This year, North Korean troops first crossed the MDL on the eastern front in mid-August and have since repeatedly crossed the line, South Korean military authorities said Wednesday.

More than 20 incursions have been recorded over the past month, already surpassing last year's total of 17.

Under the rules of engagement, the South Korean military broadcasts warnings when North Korean troops approach the MDL and show signs of crossing it. If the North actually crosses the line, warning shots are fired to force them back.

Warning shots were reportedly fired in response to most of the recent incursions.

"The incursions were detected because [the North] has carried out work this year in areas where no work had previously been conducted," an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. "We assess that the incursions were not the result of changes in North Korean troop activities or any unusual activity."

Following its declaration of the two Koreas as "two hostile states," North Korea has been carrying out work inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) since 2024 to effectively turn the MDL into a border.

The North has been clearing land, installing fences and laying mines in the area. North Korean troops are believed to have stepped up patrols around the MDL as part of such efforts.

A view of the demilitarized zone along the western front, seen from the border area of Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 8. YONHAP

The recent incursions have reportedly been concentrated in a particular section of the eastern front.

Several North Korean troops, believed to be part of patrol units, have repeatedly crossed the MDL before retreating to the northern side after warning shots from the South Korean military.

In response to the repeated incursions, the South Korean military is considering measures to strengthen its readiness posture. Relocating existing surveillance equipment within the DMZ to positions farther north is one option.

The South Korean military has also asked the United Nations Command (UNC) to investigate the North Korean incursions as possible violations of the Korean Armistice Agreement. Under the agreement, both sides are permitted access to their respective portions of the DMZ but are prohibited from crossing the MDL without the other side's approval.

Ways to address potential risks that could lead to military clashes, including discrepancies between the two Koreas over the precise location of the MDL, are also reportedly being discussed with the UNC.

The UNC said it continues to monitor activities within the DMZ under the Armistice Agreement and is working closely with South Korea. While it did not comment on the ongoing investigation or specific operational matters, the UNC said efforts are focused on enforcing the agreement, reducing the risk of miscalculation and maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



