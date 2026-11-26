North Korean soldiers observe the South from a self-propelled artillery emplacement in the coastal border area of Kaepung County, Hwanghae Province, as seen from the Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 26. YONHAP

Seoul's military says daily warning shots have failed to curb incursions as Pyongyang expands mines, walls and fences along the border.

North Korean troops have crossed the border some 40 times since October, continuing their incursions even after the North's mine provocation in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in September.

The military detected about 30 incursions in October and about 10 in November, according to data on North Korea's border fortification work and military demarcation line (MDL) incursions that the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) submitted to Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, on Friday.

The JCS had earlier told Yu's office that North Korean troops crossed the MDL about 20 times in August and about 30 times in September.

In September, two North Korean antipersonnel mines exploded about 10 meters (33 feet) south of the MDL in Paju, Gyeonggi, and injured three South Korean officers who were clearing a new patrol route in the DMZ, a 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone straddling the MDL. The South Korean military concluded the mines were North Korean, and the North denied responsibility.

The incursions keep happening as North Korean troops carry out what Pyongyang calls "border fortification" work. North Korea began the work along the MDL in April 2024 after it defined inter-Korean relations as those between "two hostile states."

Along with laying mines on a massive scale, the North is clearing land to create barren zones, building walls, installing tactical roads and barbed-wire fences and cutting off the Gyeongui and Donghae lines, road and rail corridors that once linked the two Koreas, all at the same time.

The South Korean military broadcasts warnings when North Korean troops approach the MDL and fires warning shots when they cross it, under its rules of engagement.

"Even though [the military] said it fires warning shots every day, the incursions are not decreasing, which means the current response is not serving as much of a deterrent," Yu said.

He also urged the Ministry of National Defense and the JCS "to take effective and strong action against the MDL incursions and the border fortification work."





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]