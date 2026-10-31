North Korean, Swiss foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang

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North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'
Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.
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North Korean hackers blamed for $6.36 billion Binance heist
A U.S. blockchain intelligence firm says TraderTraitor stole an estimated $6.36 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, potentially the largest crypto theft ever.
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North slams South, U.S. Freedom Flag air drills, vows to deter with force
Pyongyang condemned the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Flag air exercise, calling it a provocative threat despite allies' defensive characterization.
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North Korea showcases drone strikes, rocket fire targeting mock South Korean guard posts
Pyongyang released footage of drone and rocket drills targeting mock South Korean positions while unveiling new unmanned weapons systems as border tensions simmer.