North Korean senior military figure linked to nuclear, missile programs dies

Kim Jong-un sent condolences for Yun Tong-hyon, a former vice defense minister who played a prominent role in Pyongyang's munitions sector.

Published
북한 당·정 간부, 9ㆍ9절 맞아 맞아 열사릉 헌화 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 박태성 북한 내각총리와 조용원 노동당 중앙위원회 비서 등 당·정 간부들이 '공화국 창건' 78주년(정권수립 기념일·9·9절)을 앞둔 지난 8일 평양 대성산혁명열사릉과 신미리애국열사릉을 찾아 헌화했다고 조선중앙통신이 9일 보도했다. 2026.9.9 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-09-09 10:41:37/
Senior North Korean officials pay tribute ahead of the 78th anniversary of North Korea’s founding in Pyongyang on Sept. 8, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day.

North Korea's former Vice Defense Minister Yun Tong-hyon, a key military figure believed to have engaged in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, has died, according to state media on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed deep condolences and sent a wreath to commemorate Yun's death the previous day, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"[Yun] contributed to strengthening our military's technological force by every means through working at a position of responsibility in the munitions sector for a prolonged period," the KCNA said.

Related Article

Yun was one of the key military figures who closely accompanied Kim during his inspections of the country's nuclear and missile development programs and military exercises.

He was appointed deputy director of the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces early in Kim's rule and became a frequent presence in the mid-2010s, as Kim observed multiple launch-rocket and missile tests.

In a speech marking the North's fifth nuclear test in 2016, Yun warned of pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event that the enemy moves to "damage" the regime's pride and authority.

He was promoted and demoted repeatedly throughout his career, but has held the rank of colonel general since 2015. He appears to have stepped out of the spotlight since 2018.


Yonhap

north korea nuclear korea kim jong-un

Read more

See more articles