North Korean senior military figure linked to nuclear, missile programs dies

Senior North Korean officials pay tribute ahead of the 78th anniversary of North Korea’s founding in Pyongyang on Sept. 8, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

Kim Jong-un sent condolences for Yun Tong-hyon, a former vice defense minister who played a prominent role in Pyongyang's munitions sector.

North Korea's former Vice Defense Minister Yun Tong-hyon, a key military figure believed to have engaged in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, has died, according to state media on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed deep condolences and sent a wreath to commemorate Yun's death the previous day, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"[Yun] contributed to strengthening our military's technological force by every means through working at a position of responsibility in the munitions sector for a prolonged period," the KCNA said.

Yun was one of the key military figures who closely accompanied Kim during his inspections of the country's nuclear and missile development programs and military exercises.

He was appointed deputy director of the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces early in Kim's rule and became a frequent presence in the mid-2010s, as Kim observed multiple launch-rocket and missile tests.

In a speech marking the North's fifth nuclear test in 2016, Yun warned of pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event that the enemy moves to "damage" the regime's pride and authority.

He was promoted and demoted repeatedly throughout his career, but has held the rank of colonel general since 2015. He appears to have stepped out of the spotlight since 2018.





Yonhap