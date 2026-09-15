North Korean senior military figure linked to nuclear, missile programs dies

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Kim vows deeper North Korea-Russia cooperation in message to Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to expand joint work with Moscow, reaffirming support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
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North Korea opens Asian Games campaign with 10-0 Bangladesh rout
North Korea began its women's football title bid with a dominant win over Bangladesh and will face Myanmar next.
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Pyongyang says latest missile launches part of coordinated firepower strike drill
North Korean state media said the drill integrated four weapon types in the exercise, while followed combined drills between South Korea, the United States and Japan.
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Father of all children — but Kim Ju-ae’s privileged life fuels resentment in North Korea, defector says
Young North Koreans reportedly resent Kim Jong-un’s daughter Kim Ju-ae as her luxury clothing and privileged appearances fuel speculation that she is being prepared as North Korea’s next leader.