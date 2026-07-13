North Korean premier vows efforts to expand ties with Beijing as he returns home from China trip

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on July 11, in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

After a three-day visit marking the friendship treaty anniversary, Premier Pak Thae-song said Pyongyang will work to broaden cooperation with Beijing.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song has vowed efforts to expand bilateral ties with China in a thank-you message to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, North Korean state media reported Monday.

A North Korean delegation led by Pak returned to Pyongyang Sunday after a three-day trip to China, where he attended an event to mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the two countries' friendship treaty, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a note thanking Li for "sincere hospitality," Pak wrote that North Korea was willing to work with "the Chinese comrades to comprehensively expand and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendly and cooperative relations as required by the new era true to the noble intention of the top leaders of the DPRK and China," the KCNA reported.

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DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

During his visit, Pak met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his counterpart Li and other high-ranking officials, including Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Chinese Communist Party's central committee, and attended a ceremony marking the treaty anniversary, the KCNA said.

North Korea and China signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on July 11, 1961, which included a military clause that each country would come to the other's defense if attacked.

The delegation flew home Sunday after touring the Communist Party of China History Exhibition Hall, which traces the party's founding and growth.

In the exhibition's guest book, Pak wrote that he hoped "the Chinese people continue to achieve fresh successes in building a modern socialist country" under the party's leadership.

The delegation also visited the Beijing Rail Transit Command Center and a green energy demonstration site run by China Resources Recycling Group Co. in Tianjin.







Yonhap





