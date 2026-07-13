North Korean premier vows efforts to expand ties with Beijing as he returns home from China trip

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Cyberattacks on Korea's military hit five-year high
While the figure jumped to 18,951 last year, up 108 percent from 2022 and 31 percent from 2024, the military's ability to secure and retain cyber specialists has weakened.
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North, Chinese premiers talk cooperation on anniversary of countries' friendship treaty
North Korea's Pak Thae-song met with Li Qiang during Pak's visit to Beijing to mark the 65th anniversary of a treaty between the two nations.
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North Korean leader denounces corruption in military at rare joint meeting in Pyongyang
The meeting addressed the case of Pak Hui-chol, former vice-director in charge of organizational affairs of the General Political Bureau of the People's Army, who the agency said was punished for engaging in various forms of corruption.
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Kim, Xi reaffirm strategic cooperation on North Korea-China treaty anniversary amid regional tensions
In messages marking the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty, the North Korean and Chinese leaders pledged closer strategic coordination as regional rivalries intensify.