North Korean leader’s sister dismisses scaled back Seoul-Washington drills, unaware of contact between Kim and Trump

Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, speaks during a ruling Workers' Party meeting on Aug. 10, 2022, in a photo released by the North’s official Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1 (평양 노동신문=뉴스1)

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, downplayed U.S. President Donald Trump’s directive to scale back joint South-U.S. military exercises, saying late Wednesday she has “no interest” in the move.

Instead, Kim Yo-jong said the North is “paying greater attention to the reality that joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea have continued and are still ongoing,” in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), calling it an “unmistakable expression of hostility” toward Pyongyang.

The statement comes after Seoul and Washington confirmed earlier Wednesday that the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), the large-scale South Korea-U.S. exercise that began on Monday and was initially scheduled to run through Aug. 27, will be cut short to Friday.

Kim Yo-jong said that the military exercises are essentially “provocative and aggressive in nature, and this “doesn’t change simply because the scale or duration of the drills is reduced."

The South Korean and U.S. military reached the rare decision to cut short and reduce the scope of the exercise currently underway after Trump announced on Truth Social on Sunday that he had instructed the Pentagon to reduce the joint drills, citing his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim.

Kim Yo-jong also said she is unaware of any communication between the North Korean and U.S. leaders, contrary to Trump’s remarks to reporters Monday, calling the matter something she “knows nothing about."

However, she noted that the North Korean leader has “good personal memories and feelings for President Trump,” in a somewhat restrained statement leaving open the possibility of future communication.

On Monday, Trump told reporters at the White House that Kim has responded to his overtures for dialogue. Trump is pressing his aides to arrange one-on-one talks with Kim as early as November, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Such a meeting could coincide with Trump’s Asia trip in November to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]