North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wraps China trip

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Kim Jong-un makes China visit, is greeted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang
North Korea's leader crossed into Dandong, Liaoning Province, via the newly opened Yalu River bridge in a rare overseas visit amid internet rumors of his death and renewed U.S. interest in talks.
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Washington to curb investment in North Korean tech
The U.S. Treasury Department proposed restricting U.S. investments in sensitive North Korean technologies, including AI, semiconductors and quantum computing.
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Kim Jong-un calls for developing 'world's strongest armed forces' at meeting of military commanders
The North Korean leader presided over the conference of military leaders as South Korean intelligence said social media rumors of his death were unfounded.
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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 tops Korean chart amid intense interest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 debuted at No. 1 in Korea as its North Korean invasion storyline sparked debate among politicians and civic groups.