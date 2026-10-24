North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wraps China trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a meeting with military commanders in Pyongyang from Oct. 22 to 23 in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 24. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned home on Saturday after making a surprise one-day visit to China for the first time in over a year, according to Chinese state media.

Xinhua News Agency confirmed Kim’s visit, reporting that he arrived in Dandong through crossing the New Yalu River Bridge, which opened on Oct. 15. Kim reportedly visited the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, China’s official museum about the 1950-53 Korean War, where he was accompanied by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Wang is known as China’s fourth-highest ranking official.

Wang reportedly emphasized the importance of personnel exchanges and economic and trade cooperation following the recent opening of the New Yalu River Bridge.

Kim also visited an automobile factory on Saturday afternoon before returning to North Korea through the New Yalu River Bridge, according to China Central Television. Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, also accompanied him.

Kim last visited China with his daughter Ju-ae on Sept. 3 last year, where he attended a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of China’s Victory Day.

This was also his sixth visit to China since March 2018.

Kim’s visit to China appears to have been planned since at least earlier this month, as the memorial hall had announced on social media on Oct. 9 that it would be closed from Monday through Saturday citing maintenance reasons.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]