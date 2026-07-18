North Korean leader holds photo sessions with women's union members, construction unit soldiers

Read more
-
North Korea may stage major "Victory Day" drone show
Satellite images indicate preparations at Panghyon Air Base for a possible drone demonstration around the July 27 armistice anniversary.
-
Pyongyang expands military rocket facilities near DMZ
Satellite imagery shows North Korea constructing dozens of facilities near the demilitarized zone that analysts say could support rocket launchers aimed at the South Korean capital.
-
North denounces U.S.-led Rimpac exercises, calling them 'a blatant war rehearsal'
Pyongyang condemned the multinational military exercises and warned of “proportional countermeasures” as South Korea led the maritime command.
-
Kim Jong-un meets with China's top political adviser in Pyongyang
The North Korean leader met Wang Huning in Pyongyang as both sides pledged to deepen cooperation on the 65th anniversary of a friendship treaty between their countries.