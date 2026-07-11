North Korean leader denounces corruption in military at rare joint meeting in Pyongyang

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Kim, Xi reaffirm strategic cooperation on North Korea-China treaty anniversary amid regional tensions
In messages marking the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty, the North Korean and Chinese leaders pledged closer strategic coordination as regional rivalries intensify.
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As North hardens spying capabilities, South moves to soften rules of contact
Pyongyang moved to bolster reconnaissance and cyber reach as Seoul sought to ease reporting on liaising with North Korean sympathizers in Japan.
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Seoul mulls removal of rule on reporting contact with pro-North group in Japan
The Unification Ministry plans to scrap a policy requiring citizens to report contact with Pyongyang sympathizers in Japan, citing legal burdens and changing realities.
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North Korea's premier arrives in China for 65th anniversary of friendship treaty
Premier Pak Thae-song arrived in Beijing on Friday for events marking 65 years since North Korea and China signed their friendship treaty.