North Korean howitzer sighting prompts visitor surge, reservation limits at Gimpo park

North Korean soldiers stand near a self-propelled artillery position in Hwanghae Province, as seen from Gimpo in Gyeonggi, South Korea, on Oct. 26. YONHAP

More than 13,000 people visited Aegibong Peace Ecopark after a North Korean artillery piece became visible across the border.

A rare glimpse of a North Korean self-propelled howitzer drew more than 13,000 visitors to Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, Gyeonggi. After the surge, the city government reduced the number of advance reservation spots available for each time slot.

The park drew 13,243 visitors from Oct. 26 to Wednesday, up 7.5 percent from 12,321 over the same dates in 2025, the Gimpo city government said on Sunday. Attendance peaked 35 percent higher than on the corresponding date in 2025.

A self-propelled howitzer positioned on the coast of Kaepung County in Hwanghae Province was visible from Aegibong Observatory, about 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) away.

The spotted weapon is believed to be a 122-millimeter self-propelled howitzer, a key front-line artillery system used by the North Korean military, with a range of 15 to 24 kilometers.

Anti-U.S. slogans were written on the howitzer, and North Korean soldiers were reportedly seen raising red flags nearby.

The North Korean military has recently covered the howitzer with camouflage netting, making it harder to identify, the city said.

Gimpo reduced advance reservations for each time slot to 200 visitors starting Wednesday. The city allocated 100 slots to individual visitors and 100 to groups.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]