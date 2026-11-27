A North Korean fishing boat sails back across the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea on Nov. 27, 24 days after it was found adrift in international waters near Ulleung Island. MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION

South Korea sent a North Korean fishing boat and six crewmen back across the sea border after it was found adrift near Ulleung Island. One crewman chose to remain in South Korea.

South Korea sent a North Korean fishing boat back across the sea border Friday after it was found adrift earlier this month, the Ministry of Unification said, as six of the seven crewmen wanted to return home.

The vessel, found near Ulleung Island in the East Sea earlier this month, crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border, at 8:33 a.m. and met a North Korean ship waiting on the other side at 9 a.m., the ministry said.

The boat was found adrift Nov. 3 in international waters north of Ulleung Island.

Of the seven North Koreans aboard, one expressed a wish to stay in the South.

Seoul contacted the North through the United Nations Command since the two sides have no working communication channel.

Such vessels are generally repatriated by letting them sail back from the waters where they were rescued.

Yonhap