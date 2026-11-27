A North Korean fishing boat sails back across the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea on Nov. 27, 24 days after it was found adrift in international waters near Ulleung Island. MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION

South Korea returned a North Korean fishing boat and six crewmen across the sea border after it was found adrift near Ulleung Island, while one crewman chose to remain in the South.

South Korea sent a North Korean fishing boat back across the sea border Friday with six of its seven crew members aboard as one decided to stay, the Ministry of Unification said.

The vessel, found near Ulleung Island in the East Sea earlier this month, crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, at 8:33 a.m. and met a North Korean ship waiting on the other side at 9 a.m., the ministry said.

The boat was found adrift on Nov. 3 in international waters north of Ulleung Island.

Of the seven North Koreans aboard, one expressed a desire to stay in the South.

An official at the ministry said the man made it clear from the outset that he did not want to return to the North.

The Unification Ministry decided to repatriate the six crewmen on humanitarian grounds. The remaining one will be protected in South Korea as a defector under relevant laws.

Seoul contacted the North through the United Nations Command since the two sides have no working communication channel.

The government also broadcast updates on its repatriation over the international maritime communications network from early Friday.

The fact that North Korean vessels were waiting on the other side of the maritime border suggested that Pyongyang was aware of Seoul's plan to repatriate the fishing boat. Pyongyang's reaction remained unknown.

Such vessels are generally repatriated by letting them sail back from the waters where they were rescued.

North Korean boats and crews rescued in the East Sea in March and the Yellow Sea in May, however, were all returned in the East Sea in July.

Yonhap