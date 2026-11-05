North Korean fishing boat found in international waters near Ulleungdo

Ulleung Island is seen from an airplane on May 15, 2023. YONHAP

South Korea's military is investigating a North Korean fishing boat found in international waters north of Ulleung Island.

A North Korean fishing boat was found in international waters north of the eastern Ulleung Island and is currently being investigated, the South Korean military said Thursday.

According to the military, the fishing boat was detected on Tuesday in international waters.

Further details, including how many crew were aboard and whether they wished to defect or return to the North, were not provided.





Yonhap