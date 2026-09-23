North Korean envoy heads to UN General Assembly

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Trump omits North Korea in UN address, focuses on Iran and AI
Despite signaling plans to meet Kim Jong-un later this year, U.S. President Donald Trump omitted North Korea from his UN General Assembly address.
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Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un if it serves U.S. interests, State Department says
U.S. President Donald Trump would consider meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if it advances U.S. national interests, a State Department spokesperson said, raising prospects for a summit this year.
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Lee, Trump welcome Korea's strategic investment projects in surprise summit at UN
In an unannounced UN meeting, the leaders discussed Korea's U.S. investment projects, defense cooperation and North Korea dialogue.
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North Korean delegation attends Trump’s UN speech, skips Lee’s
North Korean diplomats attended U.S. President Donald Trump’s UN address but were absent for President Lee Jae Myung’s call for peaceful coexistence and renewed talks.