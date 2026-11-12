North Korean embassy in Beijing gets facelift as Pyongyang deepens ties with China

Green netting surrounds part of the compound of the North Korean Embassy in Beijing on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Work at the embassy compound has fueled speculation over preparations for higher-level exchanges between North Korea and China.

North Korea's Embassy in Beijing appears to have undergone expansion and renovation work recently amid strengthening ties and growing high-level exchanges between Pyongyang and Beijing, sources said Thursday.

The interior expansion involved two buildings, reportedly including dormitory facilities, with some work observed around the time of leader Kim Jong-un's surprise visit to the Chinese city of Dandong last month, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Construction safety netting was seen around buildings inside the embassy compound and near its main gate.

The sources also said there were indications that Pyongyang had sought contributions from North Koreans staying in China to help cover the costs.

The renovation work came as North Korea and China have stepped up efforts to strengthen bilateral ties through a series of high-level exchanges and concrete steps to expand cross-border cooperation.

During a summit in Pyongyang in June, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic level and expand cooperation in various fields.

The New Amnok River Bridge, linking the North Korean border city of Sinuiju with Dandong, officially opened in mid-October, marking a major step toward revitalizing economic ties. The four-lane bridge was completed in 2014 but remained unused for more than a decade.

During his visit to Dandong via the bridge, Kim met with China's top political adviser, Wang Huning, and voiced hope for expanding the two countries' historic friendship and practical cooperation, according to North Korea's state media.

More recently, Kim Song-nam, a senior ruling Workers' Party official in charge of international affairs, traveled to China, while a Chinese Communist Party delegation also visited Pyongyang, underscoring active party-to-party exchanges.

Green netting is seen covering parts of a building in the compound of the North Korean Embassy in Beijing on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Renovation work at the embassy has drawn attention, as it could signal preparations for Kim's possible trip to Beijing, given that heads of state sometimes visit their country's diplomatic missions during overseas trips.

Some observers have speculated that Kim could travel to Beijing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen next week.

The prospects for such a meeting, however, remain uncertain, though Trump has expressed willingness to resume dialogue with Kim.

The recent flurry of exchanges between North Korea and China also comes amid broader geopolitical developments.

There have been discussions about a possible first-ever trilateral meeting among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia on the sidelines of the APEC summit, and North Korea may be seeking to strengthen communication with Beijing on relevant issues, observers say.





Yonhap