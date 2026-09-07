North Korean destroyer returns for second debut after launch debacle

North Korea’s new 5,000-ton destroyer Kang Kon is seen during a commissioning ceremony held on Sept. 6, in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

Kim Jong-un attended the commissioning of the Kang Kon, a 5,000-ton destroyer damaged in a botched launch last year.

North Korea’s new 5,000-ton destroyer Kang Kon — previously damaged in a botched launch last year — was commissioned Sunday in a ceremony attended by regime leader Kim Jong-un, the regime-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

Kang Kon is Pyongyang’s second Choe Hyon-class destroyer, which was introduced to modernize its naval fleet. It is expected to be in service in the East Sea fleet.

Among the attendees at Sunday's event were Kim’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his daughter, Ju-ae.

Kim likened the vessel to a strong spirit to defend its rights and interests, "essentially an offensive destroyer." He also stressed that it epitomizes the regime’s economic, defense and scientific and technological capabilities.

He also noted that building a naval base and including the destroyer Kang Kon in its East Sea fleet would send a clear signal to its enemies. "The new-generation destroyer should deal a deadly retaliatory blow at the enemies as it is a force involved in the state nuclear counteraction system," the KCNA reported Kim as saying.

Kim said North Korea would turn its navy into a "nuclear-armed force" to bolster maritime defense and war deterrence through its nuclear combat systems.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae, center, are seen in a photo taken on destroyer Kang Kon on Sept. 6, in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

Kim also noted that a naval plan is underway to bolster its capabilities and will prove them eight months later. He did not elaborate on the plan.

The Kang Kon is named after North Korea's first chief of the General Staff. It was damaged during its launch ceremony at Chongjin Port in May last year when the vessel tilted. It underwent repairs and was relaunched before completing weapons-system tests and formally entering active service.

The ceremony also included a report by Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea’s central committee responsible for the munitions industry, and remarks by the ship's captain, Choe Chol-jin.

After his speech, Kim boarded the destroyer and posed for commemorative photos with its crew.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]