North Korean defectors protest proposed change in legal term

North Korean defectors rally outside the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

The rally comes after a revision to adopt the term "North Korean-born citizens" in place of the current one, "North Korean defectors," was proposed at a parliamentary committee.

A group of North Korean defectors staged a rally in Seoul on Thursday to protest a proposed legal revision aimed at changing a term referring to them to one that they claim negates their identity as people who fled the repressive regime in Pyongyang.

The rally comes after a revision to adopt the term “North Korean-born citizens” — which the Ministry of Unification says can help address the negative connotation associated with “North Korean defectors,” the current term, and promote their identity as equal South Korean citizens — was proposed at a parliamentary committee.

“We are people who fled North Korea due to our hatred for the [Kim Jong-un] regime, and defection is our identity,” a member of the group said. “We reject the term ‘North Korean-born citizens,’ which negates our identity.”

The defectors held up signs that read, “North Korean-born citizens, no! North Korean defectors, yes!” They also called for Unification Minister Chung Dong-young to step down over the proposed term change.

In a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung late last year, the Unification Ministry said that it would gradually adopt the new term for the defectors. Beginning this year, the ministry has used it in its official documents and presentations.





Yonhap