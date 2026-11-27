A North Korean loudspeaker stands beside a military guard post in a photo taken from the border area in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 26. NEWS1

Authorities are investigating how she entered the restricted area and whether espionage concerns are warranted after finding no damage to border security structures.

A North Korean defector was found heading north by military authorities in an area beyond the Civilian Control Line (CCL) in Cheorwon County, Gangwon.

"Our military took custody of a female North Korean defector in her 30s at around 6:40 p.m. yesterday between a village north of the CCL in Cheorwon County and a general outpost [GOP] fence," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday. "An investigation is underway in coordination with relevant authorities."

The woman was spotted by military personnel approximately 200 meters (656 feet) south of the GOP fence. The military took her into custody before handing her over to police.

A village near where the woman was found is home to some 500 residents and has access to public transportation. Police determined that the woman had no known ties to the area and did not have a registered address there.

The area is reportedly accessible without passing through a checkpoint or guard post, as a CCL checkpoint was relocated in response to residents' requests. But the local government has installed protective fences and surveillance cameras for residents' safety.

The woman was reportedly carrying snacks and alcoholic beverages in her bag when she was found but had no tools that could be used to damage the GOP fence.

"No abnormalities were found in the GOP fence or other security structures, and a review of surveillance footage revealed no signs of damage," a JCS official said. "We are working with relevant authorities to investigate possible espionage-related suspicions."

Police and other relevant authorities are investigating how the woman entered the area north of the CCL and why she was heading north.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]