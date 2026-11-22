A vessel believed to belong to North Korea's maritime police patrols near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the sea off Daeyeonpyeong Island on Nov. 17. KIM JONG-HO

The first media sighting of a vessel marked "coast guard" near the Northern Limit Line may signal Pyongyang’s effort to reorganize maritime security.

YEONPYEONG ISLAND, Incheon — A North Korean vessel marked "coast guard" was spotted near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea, the first time the South Korean media has captured a North Korean ship bearing that name.

The sighting suggests North Korea is moving to set up a coast guard after leader Kim Jong-un announced plans to introduce a police system.

Photos taken by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, from the Manghyang Observatory on Yeonpyeong Island, Incheon, on Monday and Tuesday show the vessel, believed to be a North Korean coast guard ship, near Jangjae Island and Seokdo Island north of the NLL. Five or six Chinese fishing boats flying the Chinese flag were operating nearby, and the vessel appeared to be monitoring and policing them.

The ship's hull was painted entirely white. Its side bore the words "coast guard" in blue lettering and an emblem of a white anchor on a red shield. A deck gun, believed to be 75 millimeters in caliber, was mounted on the bow. No cranes or other rescue equipment like those on South Korean Coast Guard ships were visible.

Experts said the vessel resembles the North Korean navy's Nongo-class fast attack craft, a type of high-speed warship. Corrosion on parts of the hull also suggests it may be a converted navy ship.

"North Korea appears to be in a transitional stage, operating coast guard vessels by converting or repainting navy ships rather than building new ones," said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU).

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to the participants of the 10th Congress of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea on Nov. 9, in this photo proviede by the Korean Central Television on Nov. 10. YONHAP

The appearance of the coast guard vessel also appears linked to North Korea's push to present itself as a normal state, a country with the same kinds of government institutions as any other. In a policy speech to the Supreme People's Assembly in March, Kim announced plans to introduce a police system, a move analysts interpreted as an effort to give the country the institutional trappings of a normal state.

"Since vessels bearing the coast guard name have been identified after North Korea announced plans to introduce a police system, it can be seen that a plan to reorganize maritime security functions is under way," Hong said.

Some say it is too early to conclude that North Korea has created an independent coast guard, however, since the country has not mentioned such an organization in its state media.

Regarding the sighting, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it was keeping a close watch on North Korean activity near the border. "Our military is monitoring and tracking North Korean military activities and has the capability and readiness to respond to any provocation," it said.





BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]