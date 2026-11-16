North Korea-linked hackers suspected of targeting National Assembly seminar attendee

An illustration of a hooded figure in front of a North Korean flag GETTY IMAGES BANK

Researchers found malware that can remotely control computers, steal files and monitor screens while masquerading as legitimate Node.js software.

A hacking group suspected of being Kimsuky, a North Korea-linked cyberespionage group, attempted to target a participant in a National Assembly seminar by impersonating a senior aide to a lawmaker.

The attacker recently launched a spear phishing attack targeting a person who attended a National Assembly seminar in September, cybersecurity firm Genians said Monday. Spear phishing is a form of phishing that targets specific individuals or organizations with tailored messages rather than indiscriminately targeting large numbers of people.

The attacker sent an email requesting documents needed to process payment for participation in the seminar, asking the recipient to complete and return a payment application form.

The email exchange between the hacker and the targeted individual who attended a National Assembly seminar. The hacker asked the recipient to complete and return a payment application form, while deliberately not attaching the requested form. GENIANS

Notably, the initial email deliberately contained no attachment.

When the recipient replied that no document was attached, the attacker responded with a message saying, "I'm resending the attachment," along with a malicious compressed file.

Genians said the tactic was designed to exploit the recipient's trust, as people may be more likely to open a file without suspicion if they have personally requested it.

The compressed file contained a shortcut disguised as a Hangul word processor document. When opened, it was designed to run PowerShell, a Windows command-line tool, in the background and download additional malicious scripts from an external server.

At the same time, a Hangul document resembling a legitimate seminar payment application form would open, making the recipient believe that a normal file had been sent.

Meanwhile, the malicious script was designed to register a scheduled task on the computer, allowing the attacker's commands to run repeatedly afterward. The attacker also exploited a publicly accessible online note-taking service as a command-and-control channel.

Once infected, a computer would periodically access the note page to retrieve and execute posted commands. By simply changing the contents of the note, the attacker could distribute new malware or modify the functions of the attack.

Initially, the attack used code designed to steal information through legitimate cloud services such as Dropbox and MEGA. Genians later found that the method had shifted to transferring documents and image files to a free local web-hosting server.

Last month, researchers also identified a new type of malware capable of remotely controlling infected computers in code posted on the online note-taking service used by the attacker.

The Genians Security Center named the malware "NodeLinkRAT."

The malware can extract files from infected computers and monitor their screens in real time. Because it runs on Node.js, a legitimate software development platform, it can appear to be an ordinary program.

A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/YONHAP

Genians did not disclose whether the attack resulted in any actual damage or data theft.

Genians assessed that the attack may have been carried out by Kimsuky, widely known as an advanced persistent threat group operating under the North Korean government. It targets government agencies and organizations of interest to Pyongyang, particularly in South Korea.

The company cited similarities in the account information, phishing page structure and command-and-control server IP address ranges used in this attack and previous Kimsuky operations.

However, Genians assigned the assessment a "medium" confidence level, noting that it could not rule out the possibility that another group had copied the tactics involving publicly available services.

Genians stressed that blocking specific malicious files or IP addresses alone has limitations, as attackers increasingly exploit legitimate online services and development tools. The company called for a security response system capable of analyzing a sequence of suspicious activities, from the execution of malicious files and registration of scheduled tasks to external communications and data theft.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]