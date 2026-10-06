North Korea warns of 'immediate, powerful' response if South violates 'even a millimeter' of territory

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Defense Ministry weighs ending military exemptions for athletes and artists after controversy
The ministry cited fairness, shrinking manpower and public opinion after football players’ remarks renewed criticism of the exemption system.
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Seoul, Washington reaffirm North Korea denuclearization
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea and the United States remain aligned on a phased strategy to halt and dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program.
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Ukraine’s apology over POW transfer disclosure falls short, South Korea's top envoy says
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea is considering firm measures, including recalling its ambassador, after Ukraine revealed the prisoners’ transfer to Seoul.
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U.S. spy aircraft tracked North Korea missile launch over East Sea
Three U.S. reconnaissance aircraft were operating over the East Sea as North Korea fired a ballistic missile last week, flight-tracking data showed.