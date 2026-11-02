North Korea vows faster nuclear buildup

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North Korea tests cluster warhead as arsenal grows
Pyongyang's latest missile test highlights its push for drones, naval power and conventional strike options alongside nuclear weapons.
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Call of Duty's North Korea invasion sparks Seoul debate as lawmakers target Lee's Pyongyang outreach
A fictional second Korean War in the new Call of Duty game has become a political flashpoint over South Korea's approach to Pyongyang.
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North Korea's loudspeakers remain silent despite Kim Yo-jong's October warning
The threat of “psychological warfare” has gone unfulfilled, with a second statement saying that the speakers “will be on standby.”
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FBI says North Korean hackers behind $6 billion Binance theft
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation identified North Korean hackers as stealing more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance and moving funds into other online finance platforms and exchanges.