North Korea unveils revised constitution reflecting 'two hostile states' policy

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Constitution Day ceremony at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Dec. 27, 2025, in this photo distributed by the state-run Korean Central Television on Dec. 28, 2025. YONHAP

North Korea on Wednesday released the full text of its revised constitution, which reflects its policy of treating inter-Korean relations as those between "two hostile states" and removes provisions related to reunification.

The disclosure comes about two years and eight months after the regime made its constitution inaccessible following leader Kim Jong-un's declaration of the two-state doctrine.

The full Korean text of North Korea's Constitution was posted on North Korea's propaganda website Naenara, with a note stating that the constitution had been amended and supplemented at the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 23.

The most notable change is a new territorial provision that explicitly identifies South Korea as a separate country.

Article 2 defines North Korea's territory as land "bordering the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation to the north and the Republic of Korea to the south," as well as territorial waters and airspace based on that land.

The provision names South Korea, alongside China and Russia, as a country sharing a border with North Korea. However, it does not specify the exact land or maritime boundaries.

Provisions related to national reunification that appeared in the previous constitution have been removed. The revised text, however, does not include language designating South Korea as the “No. 1 hostile state” or “invariable principal enemy.”

The revised constitution also includes provisions strengthening Kim's authority. It grants the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a position held by Kim, command over the country's nuclear forces and the power to delegate authority to use nuclear weapons to the state nuclear command organization.

North Korea’s revised constitution is seen on the Naenara website, the state's propaganda website. SCREEN CAPTURE

North Korea had disabled the constitution section of its Naenara website in March 2024, preventing outside access to the text.

The move came after Kim described inter-Korean relations as those between "two belligerent states" rather than members of the same nation at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in late 2023.. At a Supreme People's Assembly meeting in January 2024, he ordered the removal of constitutional references to the "northern half" of Korea and the principles of "independence, peaceful reunification and great national unity."

The newly published version largely matches the revised constitution obtained and released by South Korea's Ministry of Unification in May.

However, it omits part of Article 121, which governs the Cabinet's authority to adopt resolutions at plenary meetings. It also omits part of Article 156, which outlines how people’s assessors, or lay judges, are elected to special courts.

It remains unclear whether those passages were deleted in the actual revision or left out when the public version was edited.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]