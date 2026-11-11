North Korea unveils revised constitution reflecting 'two hostile states' policy

Pyongyang’s newly released revised constitution defines South Korea as a separate neighboring state, removes reunification provisions and expands Kim Jong-un’s nuclear authority.

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헌법절 기념선서하는 김정은 (서울=연합뉴스) 김정은 국무위원장이 지난 27일 만수대의사당에서 북한 헌법절기념 국기게양 및 선서의식에 참석했다고 조선중앙통신이 28일 보도했다. 사진은 김위원장이 만수대의사당에 게양된 인공기 앞에서 헌법절 기념선서를 하고 있는 모습. [조선중앙TV 화면] 2025.12.28 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2025-12-28 11:38:13/
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Constitution Day ceremony at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Dec. 27, 2025, in this photo distributed by the state-run Korean Central Television on Dec. 28, 2025.

North Korea on Wednesday released the full text of its revised constitution, which reflects its policy of treating inter-Korean relations as those between "two hostile states" and removes provisions related to reunification.

The disclosure comes about two years and eight months after the regime made its constitution inaccessible following leader Kim Jong-un's declaration of the two-state doctrine.

The full Korean text of North Korea's Constitution was posted on North Korea's propaganda website Naenara, with a note stating that the constitution had been amended and supplemented at the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 23.

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The most notable change is a new territorial provision that explicitly identifies South Korea as a separate country.

Article 2 defines North Korea's territory as land "bordering the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation to the north and the Republic of Korea to the south," as well as territorial waters and airspace based on that land.

The provision names South Korea, alongside China and Russia, as a country sharing a border with North Korea. However, it does not specify the exact land or maritime boundaries.

Provisions related to national reunification that appeared in the previous constitution have been removed. The revised text, however, does not include language designating South Korea as the “No. 1 hostile state” or “invariable principal enemy.”

The revised constitution also includes provisions strengthening Kim's authority. It grants the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a position held by Kim, command over the country's nuclear forces and the power to delegate authority to use nuclear weapons to the state nuclear command organization.

북한, 개정 헌법 전문 공개 (서울=연합뉴스) 북한 대외선전 웹사이트 '내나라'가 2024년 2월 29일 '사회주의헌법' 전문을 비공개로 전환한 지 2년 8개월 만에 지난 3월 최고인민회의에서 수정·보충된 '조선민주주의인민공화국 헌법' 전문을 11일 공개했다. 2026.11.11 [내나라 홈페이지 캡처. 재판매 및 DB 금지] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-11-11 09:44:38/
North Korea’s revised constitution is seen on the Naenara website, the state's propaganda website.

North Korea had disabled the constitution section of its Naenara website in March 2024, preventing outside access to the text.

The move came after Kim described inter-Korean relations as those between "two belligerent states" rather than members of the same nation at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in late 2023.. At a Supreme People's Assembly meeting in January 2024, he ordered the removal of constitutional references to the "northern half" of Korea and the principles of "independence, peaceful reunification and great national unity."

The newly published version largely matches the revised constitution obtained and released by South Korea's Ministry of Unification in May.

However, it omits part of Article 121, which governs the Cabinet's authority to adopt resolutions at plenary meetings. It also omits part of Article 156, which outlines how people’s assessors, or lay judges, are elected to special courts.

It remains unclear whether those passages were deleted in the actual revision or left out when the public version was edited.


BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

unification kim jong-un constitution north korea nuclear korea

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