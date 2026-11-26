North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gestures toward equipment during a visit to a production facility on Nov. 25, in an image aired by the North's Korean Central Television the following day. YONHAP

State media images also appear to show an expanded uranium enrichment facility, raising concerns about Pyongyang's nuclear material production and second-strike capabilities.

North Korea released its first images of what appears to be a reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine, in photos from leader Kim Jong-un's tour a day earlier that also show what looks like a new facility for producing highly enriched uranium (HEU).

Kim on Wednesday toured a weapons-grade nuclear materials production base, what the North calls a "nuclear-powered equipment production base" and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, state media reported on Thursday. Kim used the tour to review this year's production of nuclear materials and weapons.

The disclosures apparently show that the North has expanded its capacity to produce nuclear material and made progress toward securing the ability to retaliate with nuclear weapons. Kim also warned that the North would treat any attempt to strip it of its constitutional status as a nuclear state as a declaration of war. The warning was a direct rejection of the dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent nuclear proliferation that the leaders of the United States, China and Russia pledged to hold six days before his visit. Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump had offered to meet Kim during Trump’s trip to Asia, but no meeting took place.

Kim visited "a newly-built important materials production factory" and "another factory under expansion project," according to an English-language report from the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim also "familiarized himself with the performance of the newly produced nuclear-powered equipment and devices," the report said. The important tasks of "systematically increasing the nuclear materials production capacity" were "being carried out scrupulously and successfully," Kim said.

The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party, published photos of Kim walking between densely packed rows of centrifuges at what appears to be an HEU production facility. The site's low ceiling and dim lighting suggest it is a different facility from the one the North revealed in June.

Experts assessed the facility shown in June as similar to one Kim visited in September 2024, which the South Korean government believed was likely located in the Kangson complex. The site shown this time is likely a new nuclear material production facility at Yongbyon, according to the South Korean government. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week that North Korea has extended its original uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and is building another enrichment facility at the complex.

Kim affirmed that "the validity and substantiality of our possession of nuclear weapons and the trend of bolstering up its nuclear capability in quality and quantity are an irreversible reality," according to the KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, inspects a nuclear material production facility at an unspecified location on Nov. 25 in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

Kim again pointed to the North's constitution, calling the country's status as a nuclear weapons state "absolutely inviolable."

"Whoever attempts to deny or plunder the constitutional status of our state, it will be the most serious infringement on our national sovereignty and interference in our internal affairs aimed at forcing us to give up our Constitution and social system," Kim said. "And we will regard this as an open declaration of war and him as our enemy."

Kim’s remarks suggest that denuclearization will not be on the table — even if talks between North Korea and the United States resume.

"Our state and people are steadfast in their stand not to pawn or cede their sovereignty and security interests in return for the deceptive preaching and goodwill of enemy countries, whoever says what and whatever the circumstances," Kim said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un listens to an official beside a row of warheads on stands bearing Hwasan nameplates at the Nuclear Weapons Institute on Nov. 25. The warheads were blurred in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP





"It is enough for us to have the strength to contain and control the nuclear threats by the enemies and to retaliate in a worst-case scenario, and we will never seek the recognition and approval of anyone," Kim said, suggesting that the North is uninterested in winning recognition of its nuclear status from China, Russia or the United States.

The strength "to retaliate in a worst-case scenario" appears to point to a second-strike capability, which refers to a country's ability to survive an enemy's nuclear first strike and still strike back with nuclear weapons. Nuclear-powered submarines are a leading means of securing that capability.

The equipment Kim unveiled for the first time is believed to be a reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine. The key technology for building such a submarine is the small modular reactor (SMR) that drives it, and the disclosure hints that the North has already secured that technology. The possibility that Russia transferred related technology cannot be ruled out. State media did not say whether the equipment was an SMR.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects nuclear weapons, blurred by the North's state media, with military officers at the Nuclear Weapons Institute on Nov. 25, in an image aired by Korean Central Television the following day. YONHAP

The equipment may be the reactor for the 8,700-ton-class nuclear-powered submarine the North is reportedly building. Some had dismissed the submarine as a hollow shell without nuclear propulsion after the North revealed its exterior in December last year. The disclosure also appears intended to dispel such doubts.

Kim also singled out Aukus, the security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, as an example of Washington contradicting its own nonproliferation stance. Under Aukus, the United States and Britain have agreed to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The United States has "incited its vassal states in the vicinity of our country to the possession of nuclear-powered submarines" by introducing "the dangerous precedent of nuclear proliferation" to Northeast Asia through Aukus, Kim said. The remarks appear aimed at South Korea's own push for nuclear-powered submarines.

Kim also signaled that the North will diversify the types of tactical nuclear weapons aimed at South Korea. Citing "the inevitable reality facing the border with the most dangerous enemy state," Kim said the nuclear weapons manufacturing sector should "pay attention to utilizing the tactical nukes of different missions in multiple domains."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, talks with an official at what appears to be a factory under construction during his tour of nuclear material production facilities on Nov. 25, in an image aired by the North's Korean Central Television the following day. YONHAP

The Rodong Sinmun also released photos of weapons that appear to include a peanut-shaped hydrogen bomb first shown in September 2017 and the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead series. Nameplates on the display stands identify several Hwasan models.

"The North appears to be developing various peanut-shaped and rugby ball-shaped hydrogen bombs in the Hwasan series," Shin Jong-woo, secretary general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said after reviewing the photos.

The North also appears to be upgrading its existing Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead into multipurpose versions. The display stands bear the designations Hwasan-31-1, Hwasan-31-2 and Hwasan-31-3.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]