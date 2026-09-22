North Korea touts new weapon system test

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North Korea coach bristles at political interpretation of match with South
Head coach Pak Song-jin said North Korea's 1-1 Asian Games draw with South Korea was simply football, as his team advanced atop Group F.
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North Korean supporters energize inter-Korean Asian Games football showdown in Japan
Chants, drums and red thundersticks from North Korean supporters dominated the atmosphere as the teams drew 1-1 in Shizuoka.
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Marines hold live-fire drill near NLL after North’s missiles
South Korea’s Marine Corps held a planned live-fire drill near the Northern Limit Line a day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
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Three South Korean soldiers seriously injured in DMZ explosion
South Korea is investigating whether a landmine caused the explosion at a western frontline unit near the border.