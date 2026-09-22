North Korea touts new weapon system test

Pyongyang said Kim Jong-un oversaw Sunday’s test of an unspecified weapon system, calling it a major advance in military technology.

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(평양 노동신문=뉴스1) = 북한이 '극초음속 단거리탄도미사일'의 기술을 성공적으로 확보했다고 선언했다. 노동당 기관지 노동신문은 22일 보도에서 지난 20일 진행한 단거리탄도미사일(SRBM) 시험발사가 '무기체계 기술 고도화에서 중대한 의의를 가지는 신형무기의 시험'이었다며 이 같이 밝혔다. [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. DB 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. Redistribution Prohibited] rodongphoto@news1.kr
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un observes a test fire of what it described as a “hypersonic short-range ballistic missile” on Sept. 20, in this photo published by the state-run Rodong Sinmun on Sept. 22.

North Korea on Tuesday reported on its missile launch earlier this week, saying the test of a new combat weapon system was significant in demonstrating the advancement of the country's weapons technology.

The North's missile bureau "successfully conducted a test of a new weapon" Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea did not specify what the weapon system was but stressed the test was "of significant importance for advancing weapons system technology," it said.

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The announcement came two days after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.

Kim described the test as "an unquestionable demonstration of advanced defense technology" and "a clear renewal in the modernization of the armed forces," the KCNA said.

Noting that such technology would be significant for the country's war preparedness and future development of its armed forces, Kim said the country's adversaries would better understand what the technological advancement meant from a military perspective and that its development would be "a very harsh and unavoidable" ordeal for them, the KCNA added.


Yonhap

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