North Korea touts 'invincible' comradeship with Russia at diplomatic event

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu, left, and Russian Ambassador Andrey Podelyshev attend a reception in Pyongyang marking 78 years of diplomatic relations, on Oct. 14, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

Pyongyang hailed its expanding strategic partnership with Moscow at events marking 78 years of diplomatic relations.

North Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Russia at a diplomatic event, calling its ties with Moscow an "invincible" comradeship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

The North Korean Embassy in Russia hosted a reception marking the 78th anniversary of forming diplomatic relations between the two nations last Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The event was attended by Alexander Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources and chair of the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science, along with other Russian government and party officials.

North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said the bilateral ties have developed at an unprecedented level through the "most truthful" relations forged between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shin said the meeting between their leaders in 2024 has upgraded bilateral ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership and leaped toward "invincible comradely-in-arms relations," according to the KCNA.

In response, Kozlov said the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between Kim and Putin in June 2024 reflects the shared commitment of Pyongyang and Moscow to "respect, trust and common prosperity."

North Korea and Russia signed the mutual defense treaty in 2024, which includes a provision committing both nations to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Andrey Podelyshev hosted a reception to mark the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations Wednesday, according to a separate KCNA report.





Yonhap