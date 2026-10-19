North Korea touts 'invincible' comradeship with Russia at diplomatic event

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Luxury yachts spotted near Kim Jong-un's Wonsan compound, BBC reports
Satellite images show an 80-meter luxury yacht with a swimming pool near Kim Jong-un's summer retreat in Wonsan, North Korea.
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North Korea's underwater guerrilla strategy demands vigilance (KOR)
Pyongyang's new torpedo claims and naval buildup warrant vigilance against a potential challenge in the Yellow Sea.
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Belarus opens embassy in Pyongyang as ties with North Korea deepen
The new mission follows President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit as Belarus pursues deeper ties and visa-free travel with North Korea.
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South Korea readies solid-fuel rocket launch as rivalry with North intensifies
Seoul plans a sea-based launch of its solid-fuel Mir rocket as it expands military satellite capabilities amid accelerating hypersonic weapons competition with Pyongyang.