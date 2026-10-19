North Korea touts 'invincible' comradeship with Russia at diplomatic event

Pyongyang hailed its expanding strategic partnership with Moscow at events marking 78 years of diplomatic relations.

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북러 수교 78주년 연회서 건배하는 김정규 부상과 주북 러시아대사 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 안드레이 포드옐리셰프 주북 러시아 대사가 지난 14일 평양 대동강외교단회관에서 김정규 외무성 부상 등이 참석한 가운데 북러 수교 78주년 기념 연회를 열었다고 조선중앙통신이 15일 보도했다. 2026.10.15 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-15 09:09:19/
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu, left, and Russian Ambassador Andrey Podelyshev attend a reception in Pyongyang marking 78 years of diplomatic relations, on Oct. 14, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day.

North Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Russia at a diplomatic event, calling its ties with Moscow an "invincible" comradeship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.

The North Korean Embassy in Russia hosted a reception marking the 78th anniversary of forming diplomatic relations between the two nations last Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The event was attended by Alexander Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources and chair of the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy and Science, along with other Russian government and party officials.

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North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said the bilateral ties have developed at an unprecedented level through the "most truthful" relations forged between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shin said the meeting between their leaders in 2024 has upgraded bilateral ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership and leaped toward "invincible comradely-in-arms relations," according to the KCNA.

In response, Kozlov said the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between Kim and Putin in June 2024 reflects the shared commitment of Pyongyang and Moscow to "respect, trust and common prosperity."

North Korea and Russia signed the mutual defense treaty in 2024, which includes a provision committing both nations to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Andrey Podelyshev hosted a reception to mark the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations Wednesday, according to a separate KCNA report.


Yonhap

korea moscow north korea russia

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