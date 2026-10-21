North Korea to resume using loudspeakers along border by end of October

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Kim Yo-jong hardens stance on North's southern border
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the remarks after she and other officials inspected key sites involved in the fortification work.
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Court sentences three ex-officials to suspended prison terms over deportation of North Koreans
In 2019, the Moon Jae-in administration deported two North Korean fishermen, accused of killing 16 crew members, after they were captured near the eastern maritime border, despite the South's policy of accepting North Korean defectors.
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What we are missing about the war in Ukraine (KOR)
Korea should reflect on why supporting the self-determination of smaller states matters to its own security and credibility.
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North Korea missile launches may test Trump’s red lines, CSIS says
A Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis says Pyongyang’s surge in missile launches may be probing how far President Trump will tolerate military provocations.