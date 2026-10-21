North Korea to resume using loudspeakers along border by end of October

North Korea's anti-South Korea propaganda loudspeaker near the inter-Korean border is seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 11, 2025. YONHAP

Kim Yo-jong said Pyongyang will reactivate anti-South Korea propaganda broadcasts along the entire inter-Korean border this month.

North Korea will resume anti-South Korea loudspeaker broadcasts along the entire inter-Korean border by the end of October, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, announced Wednesday.

“Our tactical hunting teams are taking new positions, and within October, the loudspeakers for psychological warfare against the ROK will be in operation along the whole border,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The statement referred to South Korea by the initialism for its official name, the Republic of Korea.

“The armed rogues committed provocative warning loudspeaker blaring and shots again in at least two spots today,” she added. “This is the most just measure and appropriate response.”

Kim Yo-jong added if the North opens responsive fire as a warning in such a case, “the situation along the border will escalate into an unimaginably terrible phase” and that they will have to gird themselves “thoroughly for contingence, exercising great restraint.”

“If the enemy's warning shot provocation results in doing actual harm to the our territorial security and our service persons' safety, going beyond the level of warning, our border guards will show no mercy for the armed gangsters bereft of reason,” she warned.

Kim Yo-jong also mentioned inspecting construction sites for border fortifications along North Korea's southern border with Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the Ministry of National Defense. While an earlier KCNA article said the two inspected borders on Tuesday, she said the inspection actually took place Wednesday.

“The border has been clearly blocked and turned into a fortress more thoroughly,” she said. “If the border is fortified, the danger of military conflict in this area will undoubtedly be eliminated.”

She also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had emphasized that the border with South Korea should become “a permanent line never to be crossed.”

“Our army is carrying out a crucial and great undertaking in the face of the enemy's persistent threats,” Kim Yo-jong said.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



