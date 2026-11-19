North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a celebration performance for the 81st founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium on Oct. 10, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

Pyongyang will convene ruling party cell secretaries this month to advance five-year economic and defense policy goals.

North Korea will hold a meeting of grassroots leaders of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) this month to discuss ways to better implement policy goals set forth at a key party congress earlier this year, its state media said Thursday.

A conference of the party's "cell secretaries" is scheduled to take place in late November in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 members.

The gathering comes as the North has stressed efforts to follow through on its five-year policy goals across a range of sectors, including on the economy and defense, set at the ninth party congress in February.

The upcoming meeting will review the work of the cell secretaries over the past five years and discuss ways to strengthen the basic party organizations as required by the "new stage of the developing revolution," the KCNA said.

The conference is expected to discuss the roles of the cell secretaries to bolster the organization of the party.

It would mark the fourth such event to be held under the regime of leader Kim Jong-un, including the last one in April 2021.

North Korea revised the WPK's rules in the eighth party congress in 2021 to convene a meeting of cell secretaries every five years.





Yonhap