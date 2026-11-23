Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attends an event in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 2, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

North Korea condemned Switzerland on Tuesday for sanctioning a North Korean children's camp over the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, state media said.

Kim Yo Jong, director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the Swiss sanctions infringe on the country's sovereignty and show hostility toward Pyongyang, Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Voice of America reported last week that Switzerland had added North Korea's Songdowon ⁠International Children's Camp to its sanctions list for cooperating with Russia-linked groups to transfer children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the Swiss measure. The sanctions deny North Korea's obligation to provide all children with opportunities of culture and recreation and leave "an indelible stain" on its international reputation as a country that promotes humanitarianism, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

"I deem it ⁠necessary to comprehensively reconsider the relations with unreliable Switzerland, whose deeds do not agree with its words," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

"I ⁠will advise our Foreign Ministry ⁠to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure."

In October, North Korea hosted the Swiss foreign minister and the two ⁠sides agreed to promote dialogue ⁠and cooperation. Switzerland ⁠also recently opened a diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

North Korea has dramatically advanced ties with Russia since 2023 and is believed to have shipped weapons and troops to help Moscow in the war against Ukraine under a comprehensive partnership treaty their leaders signed in 2024.





Reuters