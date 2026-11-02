North Korea tests cluster warhead as arsenal grows

North Korea holds tests to assess the power of its cluster warhead for a tactical ballistic missile in this photo distributed by the Korea Central News Agency on Nov. 1. YONHAP

North Korea has unveiled a series of new weapons systems in an apparent effort to bolster its conventional forces, considered inferior to those of South Korea and the United States, and expand its military options in a potential conflict.

Pyongyang also appears to be drawing lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine, combining its existing nuclear and missile capabilities with new conventional weapons to complicate military responses by Seoul and Washington.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday that North Korea's Missile Administration conducted a test to assess the combat applicability and power of a cluster bomb warhead designed for tactical ballistic missiles on Saturday.

The Missile Administration said the test "is a part of regular scientific research activities aimed at boosting the power of combat systems," according to an English report by the KCNA.

However, the report did not specify the type of missile used.

Kim Jong-sik, deputy director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, oversaw the test. The Missile Administration chief also indicated that the warheads could soon be put into operational use.

"Within this year we will enable units to select and use all those types according to operational aims and specific features of targets," the Missile Administration chief said, according to the KCNA.

Analysts say the developments suggest that North Korea is seeking to demonstrate that its cluster warheads are nearing operational deployment.

"Judging by the details, the test was essentially a final evaluation ahead of operational deployment, effectively showcasing the transition toward standardization and deployment of cluster warheads," said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

A cluster warhead contains multiple smaller explosive submunitions that scatter over a wide area in midair, producing what is often described as "steel rain." Such weapons pose a significant threat to civilians because of their widespread destructive power and the risk posed by unexploded submunitions.

North Korea conducts a test to assess the combat applicability and power of a cluster warhead designed for tactical ballistic missiles on Oct. 31, in this photo distributed by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 1. YONHAP

The Ballistic Missile System Institute and the Warhead Institute under the Missile Administration announced that they had confirmed that the Standard Type 2 cluster bomb warhead "is capable of turning into ashes a target area of 29.65 to 32.12 acres with its highest-density power."

Given the wide area these weapons can cover, their potential deployment has raised concerns about increased threats to airfields, ports and assembly areas for incoming U.S. military reinforcements.

The test comes amid a series of demonstrations of North Korea's conventional weapons capabilities.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday it detected a missile launched by North Korea from the area of Jongju County in North Pyongan Province toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday.

The launch came after a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan in Atlanta on Friday, although the JCS did not separately announce the launch that day. North Korea's decision to launch the missile at a low altitude and over a short distance could have been one reason why more time was needed for military authorities to determine its exact type and specifications.

North Korea has also recently showcased its expanding arsenal of drones and other conventional weapons.

On Thursday, North Korea held the "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026" exhibition attended by its leader Kim Jong-un. The exhibition displayed various drones and major weapons systems.

The "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026" exhibition is held on Oct. 29 in this photo distributed by the Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 30. NEWS1

Photographs released from the event showed airstrike drills involving suicide attack drones and multipurpose drones, as well as live-fire exercises involving 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers. The exhibition also featured a stealth-style drone, the Saetbyol-9 unmanned attack aircraft and a suicide drone resembling Israel's Harop loitering munition.

North Korea's military buildup has also been particularly evident at sea.

At the commissioning ceremony for the Choe Hyon destroyer — dubbed the North Korean Aegis destroyer — in June, Kim Jong-un emphasized the need to equip the navy with nuclear weapons. Pyongyang has been accelerating its naval modernization efforts, including the construction of new destroyers and naval bases, as part of a broader military buildup spanning land, air and sea.

Experts also suggest that lessons from the Ukraine war may have influenced North Korea's push to strengthen its conventional forces.

The war has demonstrated that even a nuclear-armed power such as Russia cannot overwhelmingly suppress Ukraine's conventional military attacks, which could have reinforced Pyongyang's recognition of the importance of drones and other conventional weapons.

At the ninth Workers' Party Congress in February, Kim Jong-un said, "We will update additional strike means and their operational support systems to increase the military efficiency of different nuclear weapons, according to their objects and missions, to the effect that they conform to the changed capabilities and correspond to the prospective goals."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and his daughter Kim Ju-ae observe a military demonstration involving the "Sniper" 600mm multiple rocket launcher on Oct. 29, in this photo distributed by the Korea Central News Agency on Oct. 30. YONHAP

The remarks could be interpreted as signaling an intention to deter U.S. military intervention through nuclear weapons while expanding North Korea's military options on the Korean Peninsula through conventional strike capabilities.

"North Korea's fixation on conventional weapons capable of demonstrating its strike capabilities in limited conflicts is not unrelated to its efforts to fortify its borders," said Oh Gyeong-seob, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. "Its emphasis on strengthening its navy, which is inferior to those of South Korea and the United States, may also reflect its consideration of the Northern Limit Line [NLL] in the Yellow Sea."

In early 2024, Kim Jong-un rejected the NLL as a "ghost" line without any legal ground or justification. He later referred to what Pyongyang calls the "middle waters," suggesting a possible new maritime boundary.

South Korea's military is also working to strengthen its defenses against North Korea's nuclear weapons, missiles and asymmetric military threats.

Seoul plans to acquire key assets for its three-axis defense system on schedule. The system consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike system, Korea Air and Missile Defense and Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation.

It has also decided to accelerate the introduction of the Low Altitude Missile Defense system, designed to intercept long-range artillery attacks. Other plans include acquiring next-generation Aegis destroyers, laser-based antiaircraft weapons and integrated counterdrone systems for areas near the inter-Korean border.

"If North Korea operates various missiles and drones simultaneously, it could place a greater burden on South Korean and U.S. defense networks," said Kwon Yong-soo, a professor emeritus at Korea National Defense University. "We need to build a multilayered defense network that operates in an organically integrated manner within a distributed Kill Web environment and secure low-cost counterdrone capabilities."





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, SHIM SEOK-YONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]