North Korea tests ballistic missiles mounted with cluster bombs

North Korea conducts a test to assess the combat effectiveness and destructive power of a cluster munition warhead mounted on a tactical ballistic missile on Oct. 31, in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 1. YONHAP

Pyongyang vowed to field various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year, state media reported.

North Korea has tested a cluster bomb that can be mounted on tactical ballistic missiles and vowed to field various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year, its state media said Sunday.

The North's Missile Administration conducted the test on Saturday to assess the adaptation of a cluster bomb warhead mounted on tactical ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Gen. Kim Jong-sik, member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and first vice department director of the party's central committee, oversaw the test, the KCNA said.





The research institutes under the Missile Administration "confirmed that Standard Type 2 cluster-bomb warhead is capable of turning into ashes a target area of 12 to 13 hectares with its highest-density power," according to the KCNA.

The general director of the Missile Administration was quoted as stating that the cluster bomb warheads are classified into four categories depending on their purposes.

"Within this year we will enable units to select and use all those types according to operational aims and specific features of targets," the director said.

In April, North Korea said it tested cluster bombs mounted on the Hwasong-11 Ra tactical ballistic missile, a launch overseen by leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae.

The North said the launch was to evaluate the power of the cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead fitted to the weapon system.





Yonhap