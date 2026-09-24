North Korea test-fires upgraded 240-millimeter multiple rocket launcher system

Read more
-
North Korean weightlifting veteran wins country’s first gold at 2026 Asian Games
Ri Song-gum continued her streak of topping the podium in the 2024 and 2025 editions with another victory in Japan.
-
Lee, Trump discuss submarines, investment and North Korea at UN sideline summit
The leaders discussed South Korea’s U.S. investment pledge, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding cooperation and reopening dialogue with Pyongyang.
-
DMZ mine blast probe faces blind spot
South Korea is investigating all possible causes of a mine explosion that injured three soldiers near the military demarcation line, where no surveillance footage is available.
-
North Korean envoy heads to UN General Assembly
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, ending a six-year absence of minister-level representation.