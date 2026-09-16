North Korea slams U.S. over South Korea, Japan's nuclear submarine push

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With Asian Games, North Korea returns to Japan for major sporting event after 41 years
The reclusive state has sent a delegation of some 180 athletes and officials after sitting out over geopolitics and pandemic-induced caution.
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Seoul court orders North Korea to pay $32.5 million for 2020 liaison office blast
The landmark ruling awards Seoul damages for North Korea's destruction of the Kaesong liaison office, though payment cannot be enforced.
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North Korea's vice defense minister attends Chinese defense forum
North Korea's Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang-il is attending China’s Xiangshan Forum, signaling renewed high-level military exchanges.
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‘Nothing special’: North Korean men's football manager restrained over first Asian Games in Japan
The coach maintained the country's succinct demeanor toward the sporting press, gently complimenting China while dismissing the hosts.