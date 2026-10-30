North Korea showcases drone strikes, rocket fire targeting mock South Korean guard posts

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and his daughter Kim Ju-ae observe a military demonstration involving the "Sniper" 600mm multiple rocket launcher on Oct. 29, in this photo distributed by the Korea Central News Agency on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Pyongyang released footage of drone and rocket drills targeting mock South Korean positions while unveiling new unmanned weapons systems as border tensions simmer.

North Korea released photos of live-fire drills involving a 600-millimeter (23.6-inch) multiple rocket launcher and a drone strike on a mock-up of a South Korean front line guard post, in an apparent demonstration of its ability to carry out strikes against the South.

The show of force follows a series of angry statements and threats by Pyongyang following a land mine blast in the demilitarized zone on Sept. 21 that Seoul attributed to North Korea. The blast left three South Korean soldiers injured.

At North Korea’s "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026" exhibition on Thursday, the military conducted live-fire drills involving various drones and major weapons systems, the Rodong Sinmun — the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party — reported Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the drills, the report said.

The report did not disclose the exercise location, but they may have taken place near Wonsan, Kangwon. The area is where South Korean and U.S. forces detected the trajectories of more than 10 North Korean ballistic missiles the previous day.

The drills included airstrikes by tactical suicide attack drones and multipurpose drones, tactical cruise missile launches and firing exercises by a 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher battalion.

North Korea revealed that its ultraprecision 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher is called "Sniper" and released images showing the launch of around 10 rockets and other projectiles.

Also at the event were Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae; his wife Ri Sol-ju; his sister Kim Yo-jong, also director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party; and Jo Chun-ryong, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party.

"Strength precisely means peace and peace is guaranteed only by strength," Kim Jong-un said in a speech, according to an English report by the Rodong Sinmun.

He added that "peace is not for sale at any price" and that "even a rich country cannot gain peace with money," which some interpret as directed at South Korea and the United States.

Multiple rockets launch during a live-fire drill involving the 600mm “Sniper” multiple rocket launcher on Oct. 29, in this photo distributed by the Korea Central News Agency on Oct. 30. YONHAP

"The scientists of our country should go all out for obtaining miraculous results in development of unmanned aeronautical technology and AI for national defense, too, as we had access to the function of a nuclear weapons state and have made new leaps forward in upgrading conventional weapons," he said.

The Rodong Sinmun reported that the exhibition also announced a party-level strategy to strengthen unmanned aviation capabilities and "important state measures" to implement it. Although it did not disclose details, the newspaper released photos showing more than 30 types of strategic and tactical drones, along with live-fire exercises targeting an island.

In particular, the North released images of a drone resembling Israel's Harop loitering munition, often referred to as a suicide drone. The drone was seen diving toward and striking a structure resembling a South Korean front line guard post built on an island.

The drone also struck a mock-up believed to represent a South Korean counter-battery radar system.

The exercises appear connected to earlier remarks by Kim Yo-jong, who objected to South Korea's claims that North Korea was responsible for the land mine incident and warned that "new firepower units" had taken up firing positions and "tactical hunting teams" were moving into new positions. She had also criticized the South Korean military for firing warning shots at North Korean troops accused of crossing the military demarcation line (MDL), with the latest drills appearing intended to demonstrate the North's ability to strike South Korean guard posts with drones.

Images released by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 30 show tactical suicide attack drones, air-to-surface missiles launched from multipurpose drones and cruise missiles striking island targets on Oct. 29. YONHAP

Pyongyang has also remained silent on Seoul's proposal for inter-Korean military talks to discuss redefining the MDL.

The exhibition also marked the first public unveiling of a tailless stealth combat drone design, which resembled the U.S.-made Northrop Grumman X-47B unmanned stealth aircraft and Russia's Sukhoi S-70.

The unveiling was interpreted as an attempt to demonstrate North Korea's potential ability to penetrate deep into South Korean and U.S. territory while evading air defense systems, as well as its longer-term ambition to diversify its nuclear delivery systems.

"The stealth drone would require a turbofan engine with thrust in the range of 2 to 4 metric tons, which North Korea is unlikely to be capable of producing independently at present," said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. "There is a possibility that Russian or Chinese technology was used."

North Korea also released the first images of air-to-ground live-fire exercises involving its Saetbyol-9 multipurpose attack drone, modeled after the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper, which is nicknamed the "assassin in the sky."

The "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development-2026" exhibition is held on Oct. 29 in this photo distributed by the Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 30. NEWS1

"North Korea appears to be developing tactical guided munitions for highly precise air-to-ground strikes that can be launched from drones as well as fighter jets," said Shin Jong-woo, secretary general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum.

North Korea's growing use of advanced technology has also raised concerns beyond conventional weapons, particularly in cyberspace.

Microsoft said Thursday it detected signs that North Korean hacking groups are using AI to create fake identities as software developers and seek employment at companies in South Korea and abroad under false pretenses. The company also confirmed that North Korean IT workers had infiltrated at least 64 U.S. companies.

Three North Korean hacking groups were assessed as having reached the highest level of AI adoption, classified as "operationalized" by Microsoft. The groups allegedly used AI to mass-produce fake résumés, interview responses and phishing documents, and to automate tasks involving the installation of malicious software.

Signs also emerged of the use of an AI hacking tool known as Artex, raising broader concerns about the growing use of AI in cyberattacks.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



