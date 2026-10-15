North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russian drone factory, CSIS says

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Three European states urged South Korea to sustain Ukraine support amid diplomatic rift, says senior official
Major European countries have encouraged South Korea to continue backing Ukraine while offering to help ease Seoul’s dispute with Kyiv over the disclosure of captured North Korean soldiers.
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North Korea says Japan’s submarine push signals long-term nuclear ambitions
A North Korean analyst accused Japan of using plans for nuclear-powered submarines as a pathway toward acquiring nuclear weapons.
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Army tests drones, robots, laser defenses in future battlefield exercise
Korea’s Army showcased unmanned combat systems in Yangpyeong drills as it advances its Army Tiger Plus modernization project.
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After 12-year delay, bridge between North Korea and China poised to stimulate trade
Experts believe that the opening, which may have finally happened after Pyongyang used it as a bargaining chip, could facilitate UN sanctions evasion.