North Korea says Japan’s submarine push signals long-term nuclear ambitions

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North Korea sends thousands of workers to Russian drone factory, CSIS says
The country has reportedly sent up to 12,000 workers and technicians to Russia's Alabuga drone factory, helping produce Iran-designed Geran suicide drones and gain weapons expertise, according to CSIS.
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After 12-year delay, bridge between North Korea and China poised to stimulate trade
Experts believe that the opening, which may have finally happened after Pyongyang used it as a bargaining chip, could facilitate UN sanctions evasion.
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Korea, Japan agree to extend $10 billion currency swap through 2029
The three-year extension keeps the dollar-based financial safety net in place as Seoul and Tokyo deepen economic cooperation.
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North Korea fires two types of submarine-launched missiles in show of nuclear might
Pyongyang’s Missile Administration fired low-flying cruise missiles from a submarine believed to be the country’s tactical nuclear attack boat.