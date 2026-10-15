North Korea says Japan’s submarine push signals long-term nuclear ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the regime's gathering on Sept. 21, in a photo carried by the Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

A North Korean analyst accused Japan of using plans for nuclear-powered submarines as a pathway toward acquiring nuclear weapons.

North Korea on Thursday called Japan's push for nuclear-powered submarines a "stepping stone" toward nuclear weapons.

An international security analyst, Pak Ju-won, made the claim in an article carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"It is the true intention of the Japanese neo-militarist force to formalize the possession of nuclear-powered submarines and secure a stepping-stone to the possession of nuclear weapons in the long-run," Pak said.

Citing recent comments by Japanese officials, Pak claimed that Japan has the "sinister intention to create public opinion" in favor of writing the nuclear-related issue into its key security documents, which are due for revision by the end of the year.

Late last month, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the government was keeping open the possibility of revising its three nonnuclear principles and acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. Japan, he said, should debate nuclear weapons and nuclear-powered submarines "without taboos."

Pak said Japan has discarded "the veil of 'exclusive defense'" referring to its postwar policy of limiting the use of military force to self-defense.

The North Korean analyst claimed these moves are "a fundamental factor that causes military imbalance and creates a new structure of fierce conflict in the region."

The situation, Pak said, vindicates North Korea's decision to bolster its defense to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

"Japan's scheme to have access to a nuclear-powered submarine, aimed at arming itself with nuclear weapons, will surely bring disaster to the archipelago."





Yonhap