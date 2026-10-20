North Korea, Russia discuss ways to expand exchanges in education

The two countries discussed expanding educational exchanges and agreed to establish a Russian education center in North Korea.

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(평양 노동신문=뉴스1) = 20일 북한 노동당 기관지 노동신문은 리영철 북한 교육상과 세르게이 크라프초프 러시아 교육부 장관 간 회담이 19일 평양의사당에서 진행됐다고 보도했다. [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. DB 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. Redistribution Prohibited] rodongphoto@news1.kr
North Korea's education ministry delegation, right, meets with its Russian counterpart in Pyongyang on Oct. 19, in this photo released by Rodong Sinmun the next day.

The education ministers of North Korea and Russia have met in Pyongyang and discussed ways to expand exchanges in the education field, the North's state media reported Tuesday, amid deepening cooperation between the two nations.

North Korean Education Minister Ri Yong-chol and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Kravtsov, held talks the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). A Russian delegation, led by Kravtsov, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday.

"At the talks, the successes and experience gained by the two countries in the field of education were shared, and the issues of further boosting bilateral exchange and cooperation were discussed," the KCNA reported, without disclosing other details.

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In a separate dispatch, the KCNA said the Russian delegation toured the Pyongyang University of Education No. 2, a major educational institution for training teachers in the North, the previous day.

The two nations signed a "supplementary agreement" to establish and operate a Russian education center in North Korea under a partnership between the Pyongyang university and Russia's Blagoveshchensk State Pedagogical University, according to the KCNA.

North Korea and Russia have been expanding the scope of cooperation in the military, economy and other areas since they signed a mutual defense treaty in June 2024.


Yonhap

education korea north korea russia

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