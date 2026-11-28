The 13th meeting of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology between North Korea and Russia takes place at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Nov. 27, in this photo released by the North’s Korean Central News Agency. YONHAP

The 13th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, headed by the North's minister of external economic relations and Russia's ecology minister, took place in Pyongyang on Friday.

North Korea and Russia held a committee meeting on economic cooperation and agreed to step up joint projects across various economic fields, the North’s state media reported on Saturday.

The 13th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology took place at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall on Friday, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Yun Jong-Ho, the North’s minister of external economic relations and the North Korean side’s committee chair, and Russian Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Alexandr Kozlov, who heads the Russian side, attended the meeting. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Andrey Podelyshev and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, the two sides “reaffirmed their will to firmly consolidate their militant fraternity, friendship and alliance” and promote their people’s well-being by vitalizing economic cooperation, according to the KCNA.

They also confirmed cooperation projects in various fields, including electric power, trade and economy, agriculture, education and public health, and signed a protocol involving cooperation in trade, economy and science and technology, it added.

North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song had met with Kozlov in Pyongyang on Friday. Kim Tok-hun, the Cabinet’s first vice premier, separately met with the Russian minister and had a “useful talk” on ways to boost economic cooperation between the sides, the KCNA said.

Pyongyang and Moscow have expanded their relations into nonmilitary areas, including the economy and culture, following closer military cooperation.

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a commemorative performance by Russian artists in Pyongyang and welcomed the visiting Russian delegation.

Kim Jong-un separately met with Kozlov after the performance and expressed appreciation for the two countries’ closeness and expanding cooperation. He also asked the minister to convey his warmest greetings and good wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the KCNA said.





Yonhap