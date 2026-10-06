North Korea reviews Q3 economy, discusses yearly goals in Cabinet meeting

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Ministers clash over response to North Korean provocation (KOR)
After a DMZ land mine blast injured two soldiers, the government faces calls to hold Pyongyang accountable despite internal divisions over its response.
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South Korea cannot lose tug-of-war over DMZ (KOR)
Seoul needs a firm response to North Korean mines to deter further attempts to alter the military boundary.
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Ministers clash over response to North Korean provocation
After a DMZ land mine blast injured two soldiers, the government faces calls to hold Pyongyang accountable despite internal divisions over its response.
-
South Korea cannot lose tug-of-war over DMZ
Seoul needs a firm response to North Korean mines to deter further attempts to alter the military boundary.