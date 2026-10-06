North Korea reviews Q3 economy, discusses yearly goals in Cabinet meeting

Pyongyang's Cabinet reviewed third quarter performance and ordered production drives in power, coal, agriculture and construction.

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북한 박태성 총리, 황남 옹진군 원사농장 시찰 (평양 조선중앙통신=연합뉴스) 박태성 북한 내각총리(밀짚모자)가 황해남도 옹진군 원사농장을 현지에서 요해(파악)했다고 조선중앙통신이 6일 보도했다. 2026.10.6 [국내에서만 사용가능. 재배포 금지. For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution] nkphoto@yna.co.kr/2026-10-06 06:34:14/
North Korean officials visit a farm in Ongjin County, South Hwanghae Province, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 6.

North Korea has held an enlarged Cabinet meeting via video conference to review its third quarter economic performance, state media reported Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by Premier Pak Thae-song on Monday, also discussed ways to meet the year's economic targets, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the country's most widely read state newspaper.

Officials reviewed the key goals set at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held in February, which laid out a new five-year plan through 2030 that stressed economic growth and self-reliance.

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According to the report, Vice Premier Kim Tok-hun said, "Remarkable progress has been made, and the foundation for a self-reliant economy has been reinforced."

He also called on officials to shed a "passive and risk-averse" work attitude to overcome "defects and bias" found in carrying out economic policy.

The meeting, in particular, called for production drives in electricity, coal, agriculture and construction. It urged work on the fifth phase of the Hwasong district, a newly developed residential district in Pyongyang, and on local industrial factories.


Yonhap

kim jong-un korea north korea pyongyang

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