North Korea reshapes flag after 78 years

A North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong village in North Hwanghae Province, North Korea, as seen from Panmunjom in Paju, Gyeonggi, on April 16, 2024. NEWS1

Pyongyang shortened its flag for the first time since 1948, a move analysts link to Kim Jong-un’s push for a distinct national identity.

North Korea has changed the proportions of its national flag for the first time in 78 years since the regime's founding in 1948. The move is seen as part of leader Kim Jong-un's efforts to establish a national identity distinct from his predecessors', following his removal of references to reunification from the Constitution under his “two hostile states” policy.

“The ratio of the flag's height to its width is 1:1.65,” Article 166 of the revised Constitution states, according to North Korea's external propaganda website, Naenara, on Friday. The change shortens the flag's width from the previous ratio of 1:2, while retaining its basic design, including the central red band, the white and blue stripes above and below it and the red five-pointed star.

In a separate section of the website, North Korea explained that the flag's red band symbolizes the blood shed by anti-Japanese revolutionary fighters, while the white circle and white stripes represent loyalty to the ruling party and its leader. The blue stripes symbolize anti-imperialist independence, world peace and friendship and the republic's sovereignty.

The change is seen as an extension of Kim’s efforts to redefine North Korea's national symbols. In 2024, North Korea revised the lyrics of its national anthem, replacing “three thousand ri,” a reference to the entire Korean Peninsula, with “this world.” Ri is a traditional Korean unit of distance, equivalent to approximately 0.25 miles.

The regime has continued to redefine inter-Korean relations as relations between two separate states, including by removing provisions related to reunification from its Constitution in revisions made this year.

“Changing the flag's proportions while preserving its basic design is an attempt to carry forward the legacy of previous leaders while establishing a distinct national identity for the Kim Jong-un era,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said. “The change also signifies the institutionalization of the 'two hostile states' policy at the constitutional level and through national symbols.”





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



